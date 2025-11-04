Jaguars Unlikely To Move WR Brian Thomas Jr. Following Jakobi Meyers Trade

Per Michael Silver of The Athletic, the Jaguars are unlikely to move WR Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of the upcoming deadline despite acquiring WR Jakobi Meyers.

Silver says Jacksonville is focused on winning now and wouldn’t entertain moving Thomas unless they are “blown away” by an offer.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in all eight games for the Jaguars and caught 30 passes for 420 yards and a touchdown.