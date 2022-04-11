Jaguars Waive LB Dylan Moses

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived LB Dylan Moses on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.
Moses, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018 and first-team honors.
The Jaguars signed Moses to a contract as a priority undrafted free agent before placing him on the non-football injury list last summer.
Moses sat out the entire 2021 season.
During his four-year college career, Moses appeared in 39 games and recorded 196 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions.
