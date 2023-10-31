Jaguars Waive OL Ben Bartch

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have waived OL Ben Bartch to make room on the roster for new G Ezra Cleveland.

Bartch started for Jacksonville earlier this season but ended up demoted and being bumped down the lineup. The trade for Cleveland only pushed him further down, so this release makes sense.

He was in the final year of his rookie deal but will now have the opportunity to pursue a fresh start elsewhere.

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He is in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that includes a $763,615 signing bonus.

In 2023, Bartch has appeared in eight games and made three starts for the Jaguars.