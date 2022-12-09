Jaguars Waive RB Darrell Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve waived RB Darrell Henderson.

The Jaguars needed some help at running back after trading away James Robinson. However, Henderson has been sidelined with an illness since joining the Jaguars and never appeared in a game for them.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson a few weeks ago and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2022, Henderson has appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.