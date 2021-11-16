Jaguars Waive WR Tyron Johnson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Tuesday they have waived WR Tyron Johnson.

Jacksonville claimed Johnson off waivers earlier this season but he’s been unable to get on the field and make much of an impact.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed to the Bills practice squad a few days later and had brief stints with the Texans and Panthers before signing with the Chargers’ practice squad in 2019.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a futures contract last offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He signed to the Chargers’ practice squad shortly afterward and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

However, the Chargers waived Johnson coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught two of five targets for 16 yards.