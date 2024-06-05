Jaguars Waived/Injured WR David White

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially waived WR David White with an injury designation on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

White will revert to Jacksonville’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

White, 23, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina.

During his college career, White recorded 94 receptions for 1,442 yards and 19 touchdowns.