Jaguars Waiving LB Ty Summers

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Saturday that they are waiving LB Ty Summers, whom they recently claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

Summers, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $2,617,904 rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who have now decided to waive him as well.

In 2021, Summers appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.