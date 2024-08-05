Jaguars Worked Out Seven Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in seven free agents for tryouts in recent days, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Amos, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June of last year. However, he was later released during the season and would go on to finish out the year with the Texans.

In 2023, Amos appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Texans, recording 28 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal but was released shortly after the draft.

In 2023, Vaughn appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.