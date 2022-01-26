Latest On Jaguars & Byron Leftwich

Update:

Despite a number of reports indicating the Jaguars and Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich are closing in on a deal, Adam Schefter says Jacksonville is not close to a deal with anyone at this time.

Schefter adds the Jaguars are still talking with Leftwich, Colts DC Matt Eberflus and others and are still in the process of figuring out which way they will go at head coach.

According to Rick Stroud, the Jaguars are trying to finalize an agreement with Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich as their next head coach.

Stroud adds there are some contract items the two sides are working through but at this point it’s looking increasingly likely that Leftwich will return to Jacksonville as the team’s next head coach.

Leftwich is in the process of his second interview with the team. Here are the other candidates the Jaguars have talked to:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers ranked No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.