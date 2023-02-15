Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley Applying For Reinstatement

According to Ian Rapoport, Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement from suspension on Wednesday.
Ridley served a one-year suspension last season for gambling on NFL games in 2021. The Jaguars somewhat surprisingly opted to trade a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection to the Falcons for him.
Ridley, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.
The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option last offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.
In 2021, Ridley appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
