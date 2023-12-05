Jaguars WR Christian Kirk Needs Surgery For Core Muscle Injury

Per John Shipley, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says WR Christian Kirk will need surgery for a core muscle injury.

Kirk went down after his first catch, which was a big play, in Monday night’s loss to the Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport reports if Kirk needs eight weeks to recover from core muscle surgery, which is common, that would keep him out until the Super Bowl with an outside chance of returning for a potential AFC title game.

One way or another, it looks like the Jaguars will be without one of their top receivers for a while.

Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2023, Kirk has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 57 of 85 targets for 787 yards and three touchdowns.