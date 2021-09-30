Jaguars WR D.J. Chark Suffers Fractured Ankle, Out Indefinitely

Jaguars’ WR D.J. Chark was carted off during the first quarter of their Week 4 matchup with the Bengals after RB James Robinson fell into his left ankle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chark specifically suffered a fractured ankle is out indefinitely.

You can expect the Jaguars to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Chark, 25, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Chark has appeared in four games for the Jaguars recording seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Chark’s injury as it becomes available.