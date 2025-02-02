Jaguars Zeroing In On Rams’ Nate Scheelhaase As Next OC

According to Aaron Wilson, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has emerged as the leading candidate to be the next offensive coordinator for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Scheelhaase didn’t overlap with new Jaguars HC Liam Coen in Los Angeles, but he does come from a similar system, so this would make a lot of sense.

Scheelhaase, 34, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024.