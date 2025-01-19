Jalen Hurts ‘Confident’ He’ll Play In NFC Championship Game

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Rams that he’s “confident” he’ll be able to play in the NFC Championship game against the Commanders next week.

“I was able to finish the game. We’ll see how the week goes,” Hurts said when asked how he was feeling after the game, per Jeff McLane.

Hurts suffered a knee injury while being sacked and was later wearing a brace upon returning to the game. He told reporters that the issue is isolated to just his knee.

Hurts, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2024, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.