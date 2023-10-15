Jalen Ramsey Could Return To Practice As Soon As Next Week

According to NFL Network, Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey could return to practice as soon as this week.

Ramsey has been away from the team since suffering a knee injury during training camp that ultimately required surgery.

The initial timeline mentioned for Ramsey was a potential return in December, but it appears as though he could beat that by a good amount.

The Dolphins would need to designate Ramsey to return from injured reserve, which could happen at some point next week.

The Dolphins are off to a good start to the season, but their defense has struggled a bit.

From there, Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins this past March.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, and 18 pass defenses.