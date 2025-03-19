Ja’Marr Chase: Joe Burrow Was ‘Big Help’ In Getting Extension Done

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase landed a record-setting four-year, $161 million contract with $112 million guaranteed this week. He thinks the public support he received from Joe Burrow helped propel the deal toward completion for himself and Tee Higgins.

“I think it was a big help,” Chase said, via ProFootballTalk. “Him just putting out little information, having our back. You know, I think that’s the biggest thing, especially coming from a quarterback.”

While Chase’s got a record deal, Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract with the first two years guaranteed and can be worth $30 million per year with incentives. Higgins is now a top-five highest-paid receiver and the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in NFL history.

Before deals were finalized, reports mentioned that Cincinnati had made serious progress with both players regarding long-term extensions and they were able to close both deals to keep their offensive core together.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Chase appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and caught 127 passes on 175 targets for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, winning the NFL triple crown by leading the league in catches, yards and touchdowns.