Ja’Marr Chase Unlikely To Sign Extension Prior To Season

Bengals owner Mike Brown admitted the team is unlikely to extend WR Ja’Marr Chase prior to the 2024 season, via Adam Schefter.

“It’s not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate. The offseason is a better time for that and we’re going to try to keep focused on the football part. I’m not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast,” Brown said.

Chase is also under contract for two more seasons, so this could take some time to come together.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Chase appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 100 passes on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

