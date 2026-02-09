James Pearce Rammed Ex-WNBA Girlfriend’s Car & Struck Police Officer, Per Arrest Report

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi has obtained the arrest report for Falcons DE James Pearce, who was booked on five charges from an incident on Saturday in Miami and released Sunday night on bond.

The victim in the complaint, Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, said she was driving on Saturday morning when she saw Pearce following her. They had dated for three years but had recently broken up. She says she stopped at a red light and Pearce got out of his car and tried to open her door.

She drove off and started heading toward the police department. Per the report, Jackson said Pearce intentionally collided with the rear of her vehicle, then tried to cut her off at another intersection near the police station and hit the front of her car. ESPN notes an affidavit said there was damage to her car consistent with the account.

Jackson called police who then responded to the scene. Per the arrest report, officers saw Pearce standing next to his car, drew a gun and told him to get down. He got back into his vehicle and closed the door. An officer tried to open it but Pearce locked it and sped away, hitting the officer in the knee in the process, per the report.

Police then said there was a chase, with Pearce exiting his car and running on foot after he crashed his vehicle. He was eventually apprehended despite resisting arrest.

Pearce was hit with five charges, including two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and a misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence to his person.

The rookie first-round pick finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and attended the NFL Honors awards ceremony in San Francisco on Thursday night.

The Falcons issued the following statement regarding Pearce:

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025 Pearce appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 27 tackles, a forced fumble, 10.5 sacks and five pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Pearce as the news is available.