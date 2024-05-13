Jared Goff Could Top $50M Per Year On Looming Extension?

In a SportsCenter appearance on Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the feeling he gets from talking to sources around the league is that Lions QB Jared Goff will be the next quarterback to sign a major extension.

“You’ve got Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, some others like maybe Dak Prescott down the road but Goff and the Lions seem to be the closest,” Fowler said via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “Nothing imminent right now but they insist this is something they’ve been talking about, and the Lions are committed to keeping their core together.”

However, Fowler adds it won’t be cheap for Detroit to lock up Goff. He says a new deal for Goff based on the current market dynamics at quarterback could be over $50 million a year.

“We’ll see how far the Lions are willing to go,” added Fowler.

The Lions extended WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RT Penei Sewell to massive contracts right before the draft, and Goff is the next core piece in line for a deal.

Lions GM Brad Holmes said working out a new deal for Goff is a “high priority” for them, but quarterback deals are just more complicated to get through and some patience is required.

Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He has one more year deal remaining on his contract and is set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.

In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Goff and the Lions as the news is available.