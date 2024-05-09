Jared Goff Extension ‘High Priority’ For Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said signing QB Jared Goff to a contract extension is a “high priority for us” going forward.

“First and foremost, he’s earned an extension,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s important, it’s a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard and these things just take time.”

Detroit has already signed OT Penei Sewell and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to extensions this offseason. Holmes explained there is a budgeting process and all three contracts take time to finalize.

“The whole process of budgeting and preparation and all that, that kind of goes into it, we’ve been preparing for a while,” Holmes said. “And look, in a perfect world, we’d have had all three of them done, bang, bang, bang, but these things just kind of take a while, especially with the quarterback market. But I do have faith that it’s going to get done.”

Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He has one more year deal remaining on his contract and is set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.

In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.