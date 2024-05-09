Jared Goff Extension ‘High Priority’ For Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said signing QB Jared Goff to a contract extension is a “high priority for us” going forward.
“First and foremost, he’s earned an extension,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s important, it’s a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard and these things just take time.”
Detroit has already signed OT Penei Sewell and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to extensions this offseason. Holmes explained there is a budgeting process and all three contracts take time to finalize.
“The whole process of budgeting and preparation and all that, that kind of goes into it, we’ve been preparing for a while,” Holmes said. “And look, in a perfect world, we’d have had all three of them done, bang, bang, bang, but these things just kind of take a while, especially with the quarterback market. But I do have faith that it’s going to get done.”
Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.
From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.
He has one more year deal remaining on his contract and is set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.
In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!