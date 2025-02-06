Jayden Daniels Wins 2024 Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was named the Associated Press 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Daniels, 23, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $6,863,027 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Daniels appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,586 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 891 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.