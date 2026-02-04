Jeff Stoutland No Longer Eagles OL Coach, Staying With Organization

Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland announced that his coaching career with Philadelphia has come to a close.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added that Stoutland will remain with the organization, but won’t be coaching.

Zach Berman adds that the team wanted Stoutland back, but it sounded like it was his decision to step away from the team.

Here is Eagles‘ official statement on Stoutland’s departure from his post.

He’s been widely regarded as one of the best offensive coaches in the league, so it will be curious to see who OC Sean Mannion will bring in to replace him.

Stoutland, 63, started out his coaching career in 1984 at his alma mater, Southern Connecticut State as inside linebackers coach. He left briefly to be a grad assistant at Syracuse before returning to Southern Connecticut as offensive coordinator until 1992.

From there, he had stints at Syracuse, Michigan State, Miami and Alabama as their offensive line coaches. He was named the Eagles offensive line coach in 2013 and earned the title of run game coordinator in 2018, where he’s remained since.