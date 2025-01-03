Jeff Ulbrich Expects To Interview For Jets’ Full-Time HC Job Next Week

Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said he expects to have an opportunity to interview for New York’s full-time head coach job next week, per Rich Cimini.

Ulbrich got his chance to run the show following former HC Robert Saleh‘s dismissal in October after several people in the building highlighted him as a future head coach in waiting in recent years.

New York has already opened its head coaching search, interviewing former Titans HC Mike Vrabel and former Commanders HC Ron Rivera this week.

The defense has been a bright spot for the Jets despite its 4-12 season, ranking in the top five of total defense and passing yards allowed.

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 5 in the NFL in total defense and No. 21 in scoring. They are also No. 5 in passing yards allowed and No. 15 in rushing yards allowed.

We’ll provide more information of the Jets’ head coaching search as the news becomes available.