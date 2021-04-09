Jerry Jones Reportedly ‘Infatuated’ With Florida TE Kyle Pitts

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on ESPN’s draft special earlier this week that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “infatuated” with Florida TE Kyle Pitts.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” Mortensen said, via 247sports.com. “So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. I think he’ll offer Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, maybe throw in Michael Irvin. He doesn’t need Tony Romo but he has Dak Prescott, he spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out.”

The Cowboys have the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft and the expectation is that Pitts will be one of the first non-quarterback prospects to come off the board, possibly as high as No. 4 overall to the Falcons.

However, there’s at least a chance that he could fall a few picks to the point where it could be more justifiable for the Cowboys to move up a few spots to get. It’s also not out of the realm of possibility that Pitts could fall to No. 10 overall.

Finding a long-term tight end would make some sense for the Cowboys, even though there could still use more help on the defensive side of the ball.

Pitts, 20, is the clear-cut best tight end in this year’s draft class and of the best prospects at his position to come out in several years. At this point, it seems likely that he will be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft.

In 2020, Pitts appeared eight games for the Gators and caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.