Jessie Bates Returns To Active Roster, Bengals Make Two Other Moves

The roster exemption for Bengals S Jessie Bates expired today, so the Bengals waived CB Allan George to make room for Bates on the active roster.

We have made the following player moves:

-Waived CB Allan George

-Released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 5, 2022

Cincinnati also released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad and there’s probably a good chance George ends up filling that spot after impressing the team as an undrafted free agent this summer.

Bates, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4,947,818 that included a signing bonus of $1,678,412.

Bates was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him worth $12.911 million fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Bates appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 88 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.