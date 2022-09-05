Jessie Bates Returns To Active Roster, Bengals Make Two Other Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The roster exemption for Bengals S Jessie Bates expired today, so the Bengals waived CB Allan George to make room for Bates on the active roster. 

Cincinnati also released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad and there’s probably a good chance George ends up filling that spot after impressing the team as an undrafted free agent this summer. 

Bates, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4,947,818 that included a signing bonus of $1,678,412.

Bates was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him worth $12.911 million fully guaranteed. 

In 2021, Bates appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 88 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.

