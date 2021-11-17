Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips From Injured Reserve

The New York Jets announced that they have activated DE Kyle Phillips from their injured reserve to the active roster.

We've activated DE Kyle Phillips. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 17, 2021

Phillips, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Tennessee. He’s made their active roster as a rookie and played seven games last season before landing on the injured reserve.

He was placed on the PUP list coming out of this year’s preseason and landed on IR before being designated to return in recent weeks.

In 2020, Phillips appeared in seven games and recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and no sacks.