Jets Activate DL Kyle Phillips From COVID-19 List

The New York Jets announced that they have activated DL Kyle Phillips from their COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Phillips, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Tennessee. He’s made their active roster as a rookie and played seven games last season before landing on the injured reserve.

He was placed on the PUP list coming out of this year’s preseason and landed on IR before being activated in November.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.