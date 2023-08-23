Jets Activate LT Duane Brown From PUP List

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team has activated LT Duane Brown from the PUP list, per Rich Cimini.

He’s been there since the start of training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but has now passed his physical and should be ready to return to practice.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022.

In 2022, Brown appeared and started in 12 games for the Jets at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 69 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.