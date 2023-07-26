Jets Activate TE C.J. Uzomah From PUP List

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jets activated TE C.J. Uzomah from the physically unable to perform list after he passed his physical.
Uzomah, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.
Uzomah made base salaries of $3,050,000 and $4,750,000 over the next two years of this deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.
The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal back in March to clear $3.6 million in cap space.
In 2022, Uzomah appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught 21 passes for 232 yards receiving (11 YPC) and two touchdowns.
