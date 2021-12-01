Jets Activate WR Denzel Mims From COVID-19 List, Designate OL Chuma Edoga To Return From IR

The New York Jets announced that they have activated WR Denzel Mims from the COVID-19 list and designated OL Chuma Edoga to return from the injured reserve.

Mims, 24, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mims has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught seven passes for 129 yards receiving and no touchdowns.