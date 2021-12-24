Jets Activate WR Jeff Smith & CB Justin Hardee From COVID-19 List

The New York Jets announced that they have activated CB Justin Hardee and WR Jeff Smith off the COVID-19 list.
Jets LB Blake Cashman also cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocol and returned to the injured reserve, per Brian Costello.
Smith, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad before landing a one-year contract as a restricted free agent last offseason.
In 2021, Smith has appeared in nine games and recorded six receptions for 98 yards (16.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.
