Jets Activate WR Mike Williams From PUP List

The New York Jets announced they have activated WR Mike Williams from the PUP list.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 7, 2024
He has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last September and has been targeting a return for Week 1 this season.
This clears the way for Williams to begin practicing with the team.
Williams, 29, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.
Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.
He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.
In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.
