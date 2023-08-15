Jets Activating RB Breece Hall From PUP List

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets are activating RB Breece Hall from the PUP list, today, meaning he’s passed his physical and has been cleared for practice.

Hall has been sidelined while he continues recovery from a torn ACL suffered last October.

New York has been optimistic about Hall’s chances of returning for Week 1 and this is another positive step in that direction.

Hall, 22, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 80 times for 463 yards (5.8 YPC) and four touchdowns. He added 19 receptions on 31 targets for 218 yards and another touchdown.