Jets Activating WR Randall Cobb From PUP List

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jets are activating WR Randall Cobb from the PUP list.
Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.
The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal before being traded back to the Packers.
Cobb returned to Green Bay last year on a one-year deal. He joined the Jets on a one-year deal this past May.
In 2022, Cobb appeared in 13 games for the Packers and caught 34 passes for 417 yards receiving and one touchdown.
