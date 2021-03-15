Jets Agree To One-Year, $7M Deal With LB Jarrad Davis

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing LB Jarrad Davis to a one-year deal worth $7 million. 

Jets Helmet

The former first-round pick was expected to have an intriguing market and ends up not having to wait long to find a new home. 

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season. 

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments