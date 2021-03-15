Jets Agree To One-Year, $7M Deal With LB Jarrad Davis

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing LB Jarrad Davis to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The former first-round pick was expected to have an intriguing market and ends up not having to wait long to find a new home.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season.

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.