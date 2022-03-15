Jets Agree To Terms With S Jordan Whitehead For Two Years, $14.5M

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets have agreed to terms with Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead on a deal.

Whitehead’s agent says it’s a two-year deal for the veteran safety. Josina Anderson reports the total value on the deal is $14.5 million.

Excited for client @jwhite_333 on agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @nyjets #TakeFlight ✈️ #jets — Sunny Shah (@SunnyTheAgent) March 15, 2022

This is the second addition to New York’s secondary this afternoon.

Whitehead, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Whitehead appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 73 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass deflections.

