Jets Announce 11 Roster Moves

The New York Jets officially activated several players from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

The Jets also signed LB Javin White off of the Raiders’ practice squad and signed TE Josh Perkins to their practice squad.

Carter, 22, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

Carter signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Carter has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded 111 carries for 430 yards (3.9 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also has 32 receptions on 46 targets for 308 yards.

Flacco, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets last year before joining the Eagles this past March. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Flacco has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.