Jets Announce Five Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they activated OT Duane Brown, cut OL Chris Glaser, and promoted OL Xavier Newman, OL Jake Hanson, and DL Tanzel Smart from the practice squad to the active roster.

Smart, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Los Angeles, but was later waived in 2020.

From there, Smart had stints with the Bills and Browns before joining the Jets. Since then, Smart has been on and off of the Jets’ roster.

In 2023, Smart has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded one tackle.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in and started in two games for the Jets at tackle.