Jets Announce Five Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Jets re-signed DB Natrell Jamerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

to their practice squad. (NFLTR) Jets signed S Jarrod Wilson .

. Jets waived LB Noah Dawkins .

. Jets designated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Jets placed LB LaRoy Reynolds on the practice squad injured list.

Wilson, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. New York briefly promoted him the active roster, but released him last week.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in three games and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions.