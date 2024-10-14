Jets Announce Four Moves For Monday Night Football

The New York Jets announced they have elevated TE Anthony Firkser and DB Jalen Mills from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have elevated TE Anthony Firkser and S Jalen Mills from the practice squad. We have activated DL Leki Fotu to the active roster. We have released Jalyn Holmes. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2024

New York also activated DT Leki Fotu and released DE Jalyn Holmes in a corresponding move.

Fotu, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career last offseason before deciding to sign with the Jets.

In 2023, Fotu appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.