Jets Announce 10 Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced four roster moves on Tuesday including activating OT Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah from the PUP list.

The Jets also placed RB Tevin Coleman on the non-football injury list.

In addition, the team is signing QB Chris Streveler, G Isaiah Williams, and WR Rashard Davis.

In corresponding moves, the Jets are releasing WR D.J. Montgomery, CB Craig James, and OL Dru Samia.

Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Becton appeared in fourteen games for the Jets, making thirteen starts at left tackle.