Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have cut LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall.

This makes room on the roster for the previously reported signings of LBs Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen.

Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Vigil appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.