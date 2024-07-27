Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The Jets announced four roster moves on Saturday, signing QB Adrian Martinez and CB Kendall Sheffield.

In corresponding moves, the team released CB Nehemiah Shelton and QB Ben Bryant.

Martinez, 24, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023 and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.

In 2023, Martinez played in 10 games for the Stallions and made seven starts. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,748 yards and leading the team to a record of 6-1. He also rushed 58 times for 528 yards (9.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.