Jets Announce Seven Roster Moves, Place Three On IR

The Jets announced that they have placed three players on injured reserve on Tuesday including C Connor McGovern, G Wes Schweitzer, and DT Al Woods.

The team is also signing DL Tanzel Smart and OT Dennis Kelly to the active roster, as well as signing DL Jalyn Holmes and OL Rodger Saffold to the practice squad.

Woods, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal during the 2021 offseason.

From there, Seattle opted to re-sign Woods once again to a two-year extension. However, he was cut following the 2022 season and signed with the Jets ahead of 2023.

In 2023, Woods appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded six tackles and one sack.