Jets Announce Ten Roster Moves

The Jets announced ten roster moves on Saturday, including that they are signing OT Eric Smith, S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Adam Pankey, and WR Irvin Charles to the active roster.

The team is also placing several players on injured reserve including S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant, and OL Nate Herbig.

Smith, 27, wound up signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted in the 2017 draft. Miami ended up releasing Smith before the start of the season and ended up catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

From there, Smith had stints with the Jets, Giants and Cowboys before signing on with the Cardinals last year. He returned to Arizona on a futures contract this past January but was released during the preseason.

Smith had a second stint with the Giants in August but was cut loose shortly after. He caught on with the Titans in October and bounce on and off their practice squad until being signed by the Jets’ practice squad last month.

For his career, Smith has appeared in four total games.