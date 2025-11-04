Jets Believed To Want Fourth-Round Pick For LB Quincy Williams

According to Josina Anderson, the asking price for Jets LB Quincy Williams is believed to be a fourth-round pick.

However, she says that could be fluid in the final half an hour or so before the trade deadline.

The Jets reportedly want a third-round pick to trade RB Breece Hall and a second-round pick to trade DE Jermaine Johnson. They’ve already acquired three first-round picks and a second today in trades involving CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams.

Williams, 29, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021, and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He later signed a three-year, $18 million extension with New York.

Williams is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the Jets ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.