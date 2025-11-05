Jets Benching LB Quincy Williams

Jets LB Quincy Williams tells ESPN’s Rich Cimini that the coaching staff informed him he is being benched.

“My coaches told me I was underperforming, that I’ve been underperforming since training camp,” Williams said, adding that he’s not thrilled but isn’t mad either and hopes to win the job back.

He had just returned from an absence on injured reserve in the last couple of weeks. The Jets looked hard into trading him before the deadline this past week but were asking for a fourth-round pick and didn’t find any takers at that level.

He’s also in the final year of his contract and probably isn’t a candidate to sign an extension after this.

Williams, 29, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021, and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He later signed a three-year, $18 million extension with New York.

Williams is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.