Jets C Connor McGovern Out For The Season

Per Rich Cimini, Jets HC Robert Saleh revealed that C Connor McGovern will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery following a dislocated kneecap.
McGovern, 30, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.
McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.
In 2023, McGovern started seven games for the Jets at center.
