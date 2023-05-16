Jets Claim DB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers From Falcons

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets have claimed DB Javelin Guidry off of waivers from the Falcons.

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. From there, he had stints with the Eagles and Falcons.

Atlanta opted to waive Guidry on Monday.

In 2022, Guidry appeared in four games for the Raiders but did not recorded any stats.