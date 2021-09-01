Jets Claim DE Tim Ward & LB Quincy Williams Off Waivers

Per Tom Peliserro, the Jets have claimed DE Tim Ward and LB Quincy Williams off waivers.

Ward was cut by the Chiefs and Williams by the Jaguars during final roster cutdowns yesterday.

Williams was a former third-round pick but he’s struggled to stay healthy and Jacksonville has an entirely new regime this year.

He’s the brother of Jets DL Quinnen Williams.

Williams, 25, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus.

In 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 48 total tackles.